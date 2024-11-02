Fifteen Indian companies among 275 sanctioned by US

WASHINGTON: The US has imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia’s military-industrial base.

Companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye have also been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it desperately needs to support its war machine, the Department of Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, this action also targets domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other material for Russia’s military-industrial base, the statement said.

“The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

“As evidenced by today’s action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia’s ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls,” Adeyemo said.

The State Department has also targeted sanctions evasion and circumvention in multiple third countries, including several China-based companies exporting dual-use goods that fill critical gaps in Russia’s military-industrial base and entities and individuals in Belarus related to the Lukashenka regime’s support for Russia’s defence industry, the statement said.

The US has imposed sanctions on several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials and defence companies, as well as those supporting Russia’s future energy production. The Department of Treasury listed 15 Indian firms, including Abhar Technologies, Denvas Services, and Galaxy Bearings, among the 275 entities sanctioned. This follows Wednesday’s sanctions on nearly 400 individuals and entities aiding Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the US is also targeting Chinese companies supplying dual-use goods critical to Russia’s military-industrial base and individuals linked to the

Lukashenka regime.