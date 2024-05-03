Fielding Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli a responsibility not just a legacy: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it has taken a decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy, and that the constituency is not just a legacy but also a responsibility.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a long election process and there are a few chess moves still left to play.

He also justified Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not contesting any election, saying she can reach Parliament by contesting any bypoll, but is currently taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter him on his alleged “lies” during campaigning.

“Many people have given different opinions on the news of Rahul Gandhi contesting elections from Rae Bareli. But he is a seasoned player of politics and chess. He makes his moves after careful consideration. The party leadership has taken this decision after a lot of deliberation and strategy,” he said.

Ramesh claimed the decision to file Rahul has devastated the BJP, its supporters, and sycophants.

“The poor self-proclaimed Chanakya who used to talk about ‘traditional seats’ is not able to understand what to do now,” he said.

The Congress leader said Rae Bareli has not only been Sonia Gandhi’s seat but also Indira Gandhi’s seat.

“This is not a legacy but a responsibility, a duty,” he asserted.