Few trains suspended for four days in Raiganj

Raiganj: Railway authorities have suspended some passenger trains, including two trains (DEMU) on the route between Radhikapur and Siliguri from May 5 to May 9. This is expected to cause great inconvenience to residents.

75705 and 75706 DEMU Intercity will remain suspended from May 5 to May 8 from both Radhikapur Station and Siliguri Junction. On the other hand, 07508 Demu Passenger will not run from Siliguri Junction from May 5 to May 8 and 07507 DEMU passenger from Radhikapur from 6 May to May 9. The notification of temporary train cancellation has left passengers worried.

Atanubandhu Lahiri, General Secretary of Raiganj Merchants Association said: “Both the residents of Bihar state and passengers of North Dinajpur district will have to face difficulties in absence of the trains. Elections in other parts of the state are yet to be held.

Many buses from our district have been requisitioned and sent to those places for election purposes so the number of buses on the route is

still less.

The daily passengers will be the worst sufferers owing to the cancellation of these trains. The traders will be affected too.”

Raju Kumar, Superintendent of Raiganj Station, said: “Non interlocking system work has started from Kishanganj to Aluabari Station. In addition, remodeling work on platforms is being done so two trains between Radhikapur and Siliguri will remain suspended from May 5 to May 9.”