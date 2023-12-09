Few local trains in Sealdah-Budge Budge section cancelled

Kolkata: Few local trains in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section have been cancelled from December 9 night till December 10 morning for the traffic and power block taken by the Eastern Railway at Majerhat Station in connection with the Joka-Esplanade Metro Railway project.



One pair of Sealdah-Budge Budge will be cancelled on December 9. On the subsequent day, eight pairs of trains in Sealdah Budge Budge section, one train in Budge Budge-Naihati section and one in Naihati-Sealdah section will be cancelled. The 34052 Naihati-Budge Budge local train will be diverted to Sealdah instead of Budge Budge. Meanwhile, an eight-hour traffic block has been planned from 12 am to 8 am on the intervening night of December 9 and 10 for track maintenance work on the common line at Sealdah Station limit. Few local trains from Sealdah to Bongaon, Kalyani Simanta, Shantipur, Hasnabad, Habra, DankunI, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar and Dattapukur will remain cancelled. Eastern Railway is constructing a Limited Height Subway (LHS) in Krishnanagar-Lalgola section, for which ten hours traffic and power block has been planned on both Up and Down line on December 10. Three pairs of local trains, including Ranaghat-Lalgola EMU, Sealdah-Lalgola Passenger and Kolkata-Lalgola MEMU will be cancelled. Five trains will be short terminated and four trains will be rescheduled. However, two pairs of special trains will run between Lalgola and Plassey.