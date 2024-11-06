Festive rush: Indian Railways increases spl train services by 73%

New Delhi: In preparation for the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways recently announced an unprecedented increase in special train services to meet the surge in travel demand. Between October, 1 and November 30, this year, a total of 7,663 special trains will be in operation, marking a significant 73 per cent increase from the 4,429 trips that were run during the same period last year.

The enhanced train services are a direct response to the growing number of passengers choosing rail travel during the festive season. Indian Railways reported that they successfully transported 957.24 lakh non-suburban passengers, both reserved and unreserved, during Diwali and Chhath Puja in this year. This figure represents a notable increase of 33.91 lakh passengers compared to the previous year, when 923.33 lakh passengers were carried between November 5 and November 16, last year.

This year, the peak of festive travel rush was observed on November 4, with a record-breaking 120.72 lakh passengers using the railways. Of this number, 19.43 lakh were in reserved coaches, while 101.29 lakh traveled in unreserved, non-suburban segments. This single day’s passenger count stands as the highest for the current year, underscoring the critical role that Indian Railways plays in facilitating mass movement during festivals, the ministry confirmed.

To manage the peak travel days, Indian Railways operated 207 special trains on November, 3 and 203 on November, 4. These additional services were strategically deployed to ensure smooth and efficient travel for the millions of passengers heading to their destinations to celebrate with their loved ones.

The increase in train services and the successful handling of the festive rush demonstrate Indian Railways’ commitment to meeting the transportation needs of the country’s population during significant cultural events. With the implementation of these measures, the railways have not only accommodated more passengers but have also contributed to the festive cheer by enabling families to reunite during these auspicious occasions.