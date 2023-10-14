‘Female labour force rate improved to 37% in 2023’

New Delhi: The female labour force participation rate in the country has improved by 4.2 percentage points to 37 per cent in 2023, the government said on Friday.

According to the data shared by the Women and Child Development Ministry, the female labour force participation rate increased from 23.3 per cent in 2017-18 to 24.5 per cent in 2018-19; 30 per cent in 2019-20 to 32.5 per cent in 2020-21 and 32.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 37 per cent in 2022-23.

“The Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 9 shows that the female labour force participation rate has improved by 4.2 percentage points to 37 per cent in 2023, as per the usual status’ concept of measuring labour force participation,” the ministry said.