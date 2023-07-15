Felicitation ceremony organized for the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: The people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra started by the Congress party were felicitated in the country's capital Delhi. Congress workers from all over the country came in this program. The purpose of this visit was to unite India and strengthen the country together. The yatra started from Kanyakumari on 7 September 2022, passed through 12 states and ended in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra had covered a distance of more than 4 thousand kilometers in the span of 136 days. Tariq Anwar, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, was the guest of honor in the programme. Many dignitaries including Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba, program coordinator Bunty Khan were absent on the occasion.



On this occasion, Tariq Anwar said that Bharat Jodo Yatra has received unprecedented love and support from every section of the society. Lakhs of people joined the movement along with Congress leaders to raise their voice against the economic, social and political issues dividing our country today. This Yatra is working to create mass awareness against unemployment, price rise, hatred, divisive politics and over-centralisation of our political system.

People from all walks of life came together to be a part of this historic movement. The visit was a celebration of India's unity, cultural diversity and the incredible patience of the people of India.

Talking to the media, the coordinator of the program Bunty Khan said that all the leaders in the Congress party are united. Wherever the Bharat Jodo Yatra has passed, the Congress has won the elections. Look at the situation in Karnataka, where the Congress has formed a government with absolute majority. Congress is the best party for the people.