Fear of defeat looms Congress in Lok Sabha polls, says Khattar

Chandigarh: Debuting in Lok Sabha elections, Former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said that the fear of losing the elections is looming Congress thus no leader is ready to contest elections.



Khattar was interacting with media persons at the party office in Rohtak on Sunday. He said that the leadership of Congress is corrupt.

Former minister Manish Grover was also present with him on this occasion.

On the elections, he said that all preparations of the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections have been completed and the party has also started an election campaign. Election offices have been opened at the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha level.

He said that meetings of BJP workers to ‘Panna Pramukhs’ have also been completed. Speaking on the public meetings going on in the state, the former Chief Minister said that the dates of 40 public meetings have been fixed and the dates of the remaining Assemblies will also be decided soon. He said that more public meetings will be held from April 12 to 13. He said that due to crop season, public meetings will be stopped for 10 days. The round of public meetings will start again after 25 April. He said that the program of public meetings will be completed in all the Assemblies by the time the party candidates are nominated.