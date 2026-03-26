FCRA amendment: Govt vows action on ‘forced’ conversions

New Delhi: A Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.



Introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

Countering the Opposition’s charges that the Bill is “dangerous”, Rai asserted that it is “indeed dangerous” for those who engage in forced religious conversion using foreign contributions, as well as to individuals who abuse foreign funding for personal gain.

“The Modi government will not tolerate any misutilisation of foreign funding and will take strong action against such elements,” he said.

Earlier, opposing the introduction of the legislation, Congress member Manish Tewari said that the Bill would give sweeping power to the executive without any constitutional safeguards.

Trinamool Congress member Pratima Mondal, while expressing objection to the bill, said it is “dangerous” and “draconian” as all power is going to be vested with the central government.

“The central government will have absolute power without any constitutional safeguard,” she said, adding that the legislation will ensure centralisation of authority.

After a brief debate, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, called for a vote on the motion, which was accepted by voice vote. The legislation will significantly tighten its oversight of foreign-funded organisations, proposing the creation of a powerful new authority to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.

It entails a comprehensive statutory framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a ‘designated authority’, including provisional and permanent vesting.

At present, approximately 16,000 associations are registered under the FCRA and receive around Rs 22,000 crore annually, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

The Bill provides for timelines for receipt and utilisation under prior permission; regulates dealing with assets during suspension of registration; provides for cessation of certificate upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal; rationalises penalties and introduces prior approval of the central government for initiation of investigation.