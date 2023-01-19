FCI Delhi region celebrates 59th foundation day

New Delhi: Deposit While addressing officers and employees of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on the occasion of 59th foundation day, Delhi region’s genera; manager Shraddha Sharma said that the FCI has come a long way in realising the dream of India being a self-sufficient nation.

Praising, the way FCI has carried out the world’s largest food supply chain system especially during the pandemic under the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anya Yojana”, Sharma said that FCI has not only become an important organisation but also one of the most valuable organisations having stood in testing times.

“PMGKAY scheme has now been successfully concluded and merged with the current NFSA scheme under which central government will distribute monthly ration for free of cost for whole year,”

she said.