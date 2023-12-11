FBI Director Christopher Wray meets CBI chief

NEW DELHI: FBI Director Christopher Wray met CBI Director Praveen Sood in New Delhi on Monday. According to officials, they discussed a number of things, including how to get more cooperation in financial crimes involving cyberspace.



Wray, along with other senior officials, reached the agency headquarters at 2.07 pm for the scheduled meeting, they said. He arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening for a two-day visit during which he is also scheduled to meet top officials of Indian security and law enforcement establishments, they added.

During the meeting between Sood and Wray, multiple issues related to exchange of information on cyber crime cases, narcotics, pending judicial requests and extradition of wanted criminals might have been part of the agenda, they said. The high profile visit is taking place in the backdrop of Washington’s allegations about an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on the American soil.

India has already constituted a probe team to investigate

the allegations.