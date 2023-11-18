Father poisons daughters over gender disapproval

KOLKATA: A 14 year old girl died and two of her sisters were hospitalised after their father allegedly provided them with a drink containing poison due to his disapproval of having girl children.



The incident occurred a week back at Baluijhaka village under Canning police station on South 24 Parganas.The fourth child, who did not take the drink is reportedly in good health. The police have already arrested Aminuddin Sardar in this connection. During investigation it has been revealed that Sardar would often quarrel with her wife over giving birth to girl children.

Police sources informed that the two other girls who had consumed the drink

are fighting for their lives at National Medical College Hospital and NRS Hospital respectively. The police, known for organising campaigns addressing various social issues, including gender equality and dispelling superstitions in the village, have decided to reinforce these efforts with an awareness program during the upcoming Jagadhatri Puja in the village.