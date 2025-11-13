Father of arrested doctor says she has not returned home for 2 years, denies terror links

Lucknow: The father of arrested doctor Shaheen Shahid, accused of having links with a terror network, has said his daughter has not come home for the last two years and could never be involved in any such activity.

“My daughter was a topper in medical college. She cannot be a terrorist. My heart

does not believe it. She spent her entire life serving patients,” said Saeed Ansari, father of Shaheen, who was arrested from Faridabad on November 10 in connection with the Delhi car blast.

Ansari said the family was shocked when they heard reports of RDX being found. “Our last conversation was about a month ago,” he added.

The next day, on November 11, teams of the ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police searched the family’s ancestral home at Lalbagh Khundari Bazaar in Lucknow and also raided the residence of Shaheen’s brother, Parvez Ansari, in Madiyaon.

“She has not visited us in two years. She was always a bright student and completely devoted to her work,”

her father repeated before falling silent.

Neighbors in Khundari Bazaar said Shaheen was hardly seen in the area.

“She came here rarely and did not interact much. The last time we saw her was two years ago,” said Arshad Khan, who lives next door.

According to officials, Shaheen completed her MBBS and MD in Pharmacology from SRN Government Medical College in Prayagraj.