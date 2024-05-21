Father of 17-year-old boy involved in Pune car accident arrested

Pune: The father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two software engineers in Pune was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening hours after he was detained from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said.



The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, according to police. The teenager’s father, a builder, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought to Pune where he was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening, they said. He will be produced in a city court on Wednesday, said the police.

A court in Pune on Tuesday remanded three accused - an owner and two managers of different restaurants - in police custody till May 24 in the case of the car accident. The accused - Naman Pralhad Bhutda, the owner of Cosie restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar, and the manager of Blak Club hotel Sandip Sangle - were produced before the court. While seeking their custody for seven days, the prosecution told the court that the establishments owned or managed by the accused served liquor to the boy and his friends without confirming his age.

Hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, Additional Sessions Court Judge S P Ponkshe remanded the three accused in police custody till May 24.

The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the victims of the car accident in Maharashtra’s Pune on Tuesday sought stringent punishment for the accused boy as well as his parents, accusing them of being responsible for the death of their children.

The two deceased - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh - died on Sunday after the motorcycle they were going on was hit by a speeding Porsche car in Pune city. While Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Anish belonged to Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district of the state.

“We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly...They should have not given him the car,” she said.

“What will happen by removing the (Pune police) commissioner. Others will also do the same thing unless law is implemented properly for all,” Ashwini’s father Suresh Koshta said.