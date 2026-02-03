Fatehabad: Saini unveils statue of Pandit Jasraj

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled a statue of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj at his native village, Pili Mandori, in Fatehabad district, marking the maestro’s 96th birth anniversary. The unveiling took place during a state-level function organised under the Haryana government’s Sant-Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana.



Addressing the gathering, Saini described Pandit Jasraj as the “Swar-Surya” of Indian classical music, saying his personality illuminated not only India but the entire world. He said that earlier in the day he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the event. The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to the people of Haryana and paid tributes to Pandit Jasraj, Saini said.

“Through his lifelong devotion to music, Pandit Jasraj carried the cultural essence of his native village across the globe. His music resonated even in the icy landscapes of Antarctica, reflecting the universal appeal of Indian music,” Saini said. “Pandit Jasraj was the ‘Swar-Surya’ of Indian classical music,” he added.

The CM said the influence of maestros like Pandit Jasraj can be seen in Haryana’s cultural fabric, noting that several villages in the state are named after classical ragas such as Asavari, Dhanasari, Bilawal and Bhairavi. He also highlighted the state government’s efforts to promote art and culture, including the establishment of a university in the memory of Pandit Lakhmi Chand and a multi-art cultural centre in Kurukshetra.

Saini said that in line with announcements made in January 2023, two grand entrance gates, a park and a gymnasium have been constructed at Pili Mandori in Pandit Jasraj’s name. A library named after his father, Moti Ram, is nearing completion, while beautification of village ponds is underway.