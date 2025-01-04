Faster, better and stronger: Vande Bharat sleeper set to redefine travel

new delhi: Indian Railways is on the brink of transforming long-distance travel with the introduction of long-anticipated Vande Bharat sleeper trains, promising faster and safer journeys for commuters across the nation. After successfully enhancing the travel experience for short and medium-distance chair car trains, the focus has now shifted to long-distance routes.

On Thursday, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a peak speed of 180 km/h in multiple trials over the past three days. The minister shared a video on a micro-blogging site showcasing a nearly full glass of water remaining static as the train reached this impressive speed, highlighting the comfort and stability of the high-speed travel experience.

The trials, which began on January 1, saw the train achieve peak speeds of 180 km/h during a 40 km run between Rohal Khurd and Kota. The following day, the train reached the same speed during a 30 km run between Kota and Laban in Bundi district, Rajasthan. These successful trials will continue throughout January under the supervision of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow.

Once the trials are completed, the train will undergo evaluation by the Railway Safety Commissioner at its maximum speed. Only after passing this final stage will the Vande Bharat trains be officially certified and handed over to Indian Railways for regular service.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features such as automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, onboard WiFi and an aircraft-like design. Passengers are already enjoying reclining seats and a luxurious travel experience on the 136 Vande Bharat trains currently operating on short and medium-distance routes.

The challenge for Indian Railways was to add berths and test the trains under full passenger and luggage load conditions while maintaining a peak speed of 180 km/h. With these successful trials, rail commuters can look forward to a world-class travel experience on long-distance routes such as Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Delhi to Mumbai and

Howrah to Chennai, ministry officials claimed. Travel

times are expected to decrease significantly, with the current average speed of Mumbai to Delhi long-distance travel being 90 km/h and the maximum permissible speed for the Tejas Rajdhani Express being 140 km/h.

Vande Bharat trains are now available on many Shatabdi routes, connecting major cities like Delhi and Varanasi. As India’s fastest train, capable of reaching speeds up to 180 km/h, the Vande Bharat Express offers a seamless blend of speed and comfort, showcasing modern Indian engineering at its finest.

The introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper trains is set to significantly impact both the travel time and cost for long-distance journeys in India.