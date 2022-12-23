'Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs'

Ludhiana: Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said the state would soon set up fast-track courts for prompt disposal of civil cases involving Punjabi NRIs.

Presiding over a 'Punjabi NRIs Naal Milni' event at the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, Dhaliwal said the state government was committed to ensuring prompt resolution of their grievances through such meets.

The minister said the fast-track courts would be functioning solely for the speedy redressal of civil cases of NRIs.

"I have already spoken to the chief minister in this regard," Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal said NRIs would be made active partners in the state's progress.