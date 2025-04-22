Farooq Abdullah flags drugs menace in J&K

Jammu: National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Monday voiced concern over the escalating drugs menace in Jammu and Kashmir, labelling it a significant threat to the region’s youngsters and their future.

He also laid stress on the need for a robust and resolute response to the issue.

“Drugs are a big problem for us. Our children are being ruined by it. Our future is falling into darkness because of it. We have to wage a big war against it, in a very strong manner. We must eliminate this menace completely,” he told reporters after inaugurating a cricket tournament.

Responding to queries about Pakistan’s alleged involvement in pushing narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir as part of a broader narco-terrorism strategy, Abdullah said, “We know about it. It is not a new thing. There are people among us who are part of it and we need to strongly crack down on them.”

He also called for concerted efforts to combat the menace.

“There are people who are involved in this and are selling drugs here. We must bring them down and give them the harshest punishment possible. They are jeopardising our future,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said.