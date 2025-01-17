Farmers to march to Delhi on Jan 21 from Shambhu border

Chandigarh: Farmers, protesting at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border, have announced to march to Delhi on January 21.

Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher said on Thursday that 101 farmers will take part in the march. He said the movement will be intensified as the Central government is “not yet ready for talks”.

Pandher said that all the demands of the farmers are in the interest of the country and they should be implemented.

This will be the fourth attempt by the protesting farmers to march towards Delhi. Last year, they left for Delhi on December 6, 8 and 14, but the Haryana Police stopped them using the barricades on all three occasions.

Pandher said that the farmers have been agitating at Shambhu and Khanauri borders for the past 11 months seeking a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops from the Central government.

Meanwhile, the condition of farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 52 days at Khanauri border, remains critical. In his support, 111 farmers are on a hunger strike for the second consecutive day.

On Wednesday, a group of 111 farmers wearing black turbans reached the Khanauri border. All these farmers had come to sit on a hunger strike with Dallewal. During this, they also hung some posters around their necks which read "Jagjit Singh Dallewal ke pehle humari shahadat hogi."