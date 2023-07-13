‘Farmers to get Rs. 100 for 100% registration of land by July 31 in Hry’

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal said that 100 percent registration of farmers’ land will be done on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. This registration will be done twice a year. The farmer who will register his 100 percent land on the portal by July 31 will be given Rs 100.

This was stated by Manohar Lal Khattar while presiding over a meeting held with office bearers of Haryana Kisan Sangh and officers of various departments in Chandigarh held late evening on Wednesday. During this, the office bearers gave many suggestions which were discussed and mostly agreed upon.

The Chief Minister said that HAFED will prepare a scheme as a pilot project to promote organic/natural farming. He said that soon ADOs will be recruited in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, who will be posted at village secretariats by forming units on the basis of area.

A letter will be written to the Government of India for including insurance of the udders of milch animals in the PashuDhan Bima Scheme

Khattar said that a letter will be written to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Government of India asking to include insurance of udders of milch animals in the Pashu Dhan Bima scheme. He said that proper arrangement of fertilisers will be made before sowing the crops and the availability of fertilisers will be ensured in the area of the state where it is required primarily.