Farmers suffered huge loss, govt should give compensation: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been continuously visiting the flood affected areas in the state, reached Sirsa and Fatehabad and visited flood affected areas and listened to the problems of the people.



People said the agriculture has been completely ruined due to the floods and farmers and farm workers have been badly affected by the waterlogging and everyone now needs help from the government.

Hooda assured people that he would raise the problems of the affected people in the assembly and also reiterating his demand that the government should give compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers with immediate effect.

He said the damage done to houses and shops should also be compensated by the government, along with the farmers.

Hooda also described the amount given to the families of the deceased as insufficient and said that it should be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the State Government should demand a relief package from the Centre.

“The Congress government of Himachal has demanded from the Union government. The Haryana government should also not

lag behind.