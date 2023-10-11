Farmers shine nationally and globally: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana remains committed to the welfare of its farmers. He also praised the farmers for their exceptional contributions, not only in the realm of agriculture but also across various fields.



Khattar was addressing the farmers during the closing ceremony of Haryana Agricultural Development Fair at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar on Tuesday.

During the event, he went around an exhibition and gained insights into various agricultural equipment, fertilisers, and seeds.

Speaking on this occasion, he highlighted the annual agricultural fair as a valuable platform for enhancing farmers’ knowledge about innovation and technology.

Describing Haryana as a farmer-oriented state, the Chief Minister said that farmers have made a lot of progress in the field of agriculture. Farmers have started cultivating cash crops along with new crops.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to incentivize and educate farmers on farming techniques and technology.

Khttar took pride in the accomplishments of the state’s farmers and their children, who have brought glory to Haryana.

He mentioned that in the recent Asian Games, Haryana’s players secured an impressive 30 percent of the medals.