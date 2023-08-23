Farmers’ protest: Several farmers detained in Haryana’s Ambala

CHANDIGARH: Several farmers were taken into custody in Haryana’s Ambala on Tuesday when they were heading towards Chandigarh for a protest to seek compensation for losses caused by floods, officials said.



The farmers were taken into custody at Shambhu border and later taken to a police station in buses.

This comes a day after a farmer died in Punjab’s Sangrur district after being run over by a tractor-trolley, while five policemen were injured after growers clashed with police over the “detention” of some farm leaders.

Security was tightened at the inter-state borders of Punjab, Haryana and the union territory in view of the protest.

Many farmers could not reach the Shambhu border due to heavy police deployment and strict checking at many places.

In Chandigarh, security personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points to prevent farmers from entering.

On the Ambala-Chandigarh road, police had set up barricades at many places and the vehicles passing through were also being searched.

Anti-riot vehicles and a CCTV vehicle were deployed in Rajpura.

Several farmer leaders, including Amarjit Singh Mohri, the national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Shaheed Bhagat Singh from Ambala, were detained by the police on Monday.

Sixteen farm bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Karanti kari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU (Behramke) and the Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, had given the call for staging a demonstration here to seek compensation for losses caused by floods.

Farmers are demanding a package of Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre for damages caused by floods in the northern region, including Punjab.

They are also demanding Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, Rs 5 lakh for a damaged house and Rs 10 lakh compensation for a family of a person who died in floods.

Farmers had claimed that several of their leaders were detained on Monday in different parts of Punjab, while some farmers were also held in Ambala and Kurukshetra in Haryana ahead of their protest plan.

Farmers had even laid siege to some toll plazas in Amritsar and Tarn Taran in protest against the detention of their leaders.

The Sugarcane Sangharsh Samiti and Bhartiya Kisan Union asked the government to release all the detained farmer leaders immediately, failing which a “big movement” will be launched.