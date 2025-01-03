Farmers’ protest looks set to go on as leader leaves ball in Centre’s court

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar Thursday said it is in the hands of the Centre on how long their protest will continue as he asserted that there should be no hitch in accepting their demands as a parliamentary panel has recommended legal guarantee to MSP.

With farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s indefinite hunger strike entering its 38th day, Kohar said his health is deteriorating day-by-day and he has put his life at stake for the farmers’ cause.

When asked how long their protest at Khanauri and Shambhu border will continue, Kohar told reporters: “That is in the hands of the Centre. If they fulfill our demands...”

On the Supreme Court Thursday observing that some farmer leaders are making irresponsible statements in the media to further complicate the situation on the ground, he said they are yet to go through the court’s observations.

“It is important to study today’s proceedings...,” he said in Khanauri.

Kohar, however, said farmer leaders have only been expressing Dallewal’s feelings that the Centre should fulfill the promises it made to farmers.

We always respect constitutional bodies, he said.

Referring to a recent incident, Kohar said Dallewal, despite his critical health and having fainted for a few minutes, still offered to connect through video conferencing to a top court proceedings hearing farmers’ matter.

“We have only said that the Supreme Court should give direction to the Centre that when even a parliamentary panel has recommended legal guarantee to MSP, the union government should implement that,” he said. “We want that promises made to farmers should be fulfilled,” he said.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

“Dallewal ji’s fast has entered its 38th day. A senior leader has put his life at stake. On January 4, respecting his sentiments to have a ‘darshan’ of farmers, at Khanarui morcha, a big gathering of farmers was called in which he will give an important message,” Kohar said. When asked if Dallewal will take medical aid, Kohar said no such thing has come up that there will be a ‘drip’ (intravenous drip).

Meanwhile, farmer leaders from some other states reached Khanauri in support of Dallewal and during a media interaction were introduced by farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh.