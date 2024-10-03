Farmers must not be targeted in the fight against Naxalism, says BKU leader Tikait

Bijapur: Naxalism can only be eliminated through ideology and farmers should not be targeted in the fight against the menace, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday.



Addressing a 'kisan mahapanchayat' of the BKU's Bijapur district unit, he said introducing village tourism policy in Naxal-hit Bastar region will create livelihood for tribals.

"Naxalism is an ideology which can be eliminated only through an ideology. But it is not good to target farmers in the name of ending the menace," he said when asked about Left Wing Extremism in the state.

Asserting that all encounters must be investigated, he said villagers bear the brunt from both sides (security forces and Naxalites).

Pointing to migration from Bastar, he asked if land here would be given to industrialists.

"Bastar is very beautiful and tourism should be promoted here. Village tourism policy should be introduced here which will create employment opportunities for villagers. Schools, health centres must be set up in Bastar region (which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur). Why are people here distressed despite the region having good climate and abundant natural resources," Tikait said.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, he is said it is catering to businessmen and industrialists, adding that the struggle for land and rights would continue.

He said if the BJP was in control at the Centre, then it would have held dialogues and discussions.

During the programme, Tikait submitted to a district official a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with 27 demands of the outfit.

These include implementation of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) rules in scheduled areas of Bastar and Surguja regions, cancellation of permission for mining activities in biodiversity-rich Hasdeo-Arand forest, fixing MSP for agriculture crops as per Swaminathan Commission report as well as transport subsidy to farmers to sell forest produce in metro cities and constitution of organic board.