Farmers’ income didn’t double by 2024: S Pawar

Lucknow: People in power do not care about the farmers in the country, said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, claiming that the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 2024.

The veteran politician was addressing a farmers’ rally at Indapur in Maharashtra’s Pune district in the presence of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders like Sanjay Raut, Balasaheb Thorat and Supriya Sule.“The situation now is different in the country. The upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections are very important. The prime minister had once assured that farmers’ income would be doubled by 2024, but that has not happened,” said Pawar. Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which elects 48 MPs, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. The 83-year-old NCP leader said the country’s farmers have demanded relief over onions.