Farmers ‘ignored’, say Pb govt & Hry Oppn

Chandigarh: Punjab, a non-BJP ruled state, and the Opposition in Haryana on Sunday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget, saying the Centre has once again failed to live up to the farmers’ expectations, even as CM Nayab Singh Saini called it “visionary” and “people-centric.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the budget neither had any announcement regarding the minimum support price for farmers, nor did it provide any relief for industry and in taxes.

“The Central government’s budget once again fell short of Punjab’s expectations. This budget made no concrete announcements on MSP for farmers...youth.

“No concrete steps were taken in this budget to strengthen Punjab’s economy. As always, Punjab and Punjabis were treated step-motherly. The people of Punjab are hardworking and enthusiastic. Together, we will ensure Punjab stands firmly on its feet again,” said Mann in a post on X.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said the budget once again ignored the interests of farmers in Punjab and Haryana and failed to address key concerns of agrarian states.

Cheema said there was no increase in the allocation for the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and no concrete steps were taken to strengthen market and mandi infrastructure.

In the neighbouring state of Haryana, the ruling BJP government defended the Budget, describing it as a “visionary” and “people-centric” document.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Budget reflects the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and Antyodaya, with direct benefits for farmers, youth, women, MSMEs and the middle class. He said the total budget outlay of Rs 53.5 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore would particularly benefit fast-growing states like Haryana. Former Haryana CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the Union Budget as “discriminatory towards Haryana”, calling it completely “hollow and disappointing”.