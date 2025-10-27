‘Farmers facing fertiliser shortage under BJP in UP’

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to provide adequate fertilisers to farmers, and claimed the farming community is struggling to

procure essential inputs for sowing wheat and other crops after facing similar issues during the paddy season.

Farmers in several districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Badaun and Amethi, are standing in long queues

outside cooperative societies for DAP, NPK and other fertilisers, but are forced to return empty-handed after hours of waiting, Yadav alleged.

“Ever since the BJP came to power (in Uttar Pradesh), fertiliser shortage and black marketing have continued unabated. BJP’s own people are involved in this racket, and the government has nothing to offer the farmers except false assurances,” Yadav claimed in a statement.

Accusing the government of being “insensitive and anti-farmer”, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said the BJP wants farmers to abandon farming so that their land can be handed over to industrialists at cheap rates.