Farmers’ delegation met Khattar over Delhi power grid issue

Chandigarh: A delegation of Bhartiya Kisan Kamgar Adhikar Morcha has met Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and handed over a memorandum on behalf of the farmers sitting on a dharna in Delhi over the issues pertaining to a power grid.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Narendra Singh Kashyap were also present during the meeting.

Union Minister Khattar assured that the Central government is committed to solving every problem of the farmers. He also assured to solve the problem related to the power grid.

According to agitators, a high transmission line, going to pass through 19 villages of Delhi, will affect the farmers of the rural areas. Khattar said that the Central government is serious about the prosperity of farmers and agriculture will play an important role in fulfilling the resolution of developed India. “It is the priority of the Central government that there should be no dispute regarding the land involved in development projects and farmers should get a fair rate of compensation,” he added.