Farmers crucial to India’s economic growth: Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first visit to his Varanasi Parliamentary constituency since his third consecutive swearing-in, emphasised the pivotal role of farmers in propelling India to become the world’s third-largest economy.



Speaking to thousands of farmers at the Kisan Samman Sammelan in Mehandiganj near Rajatalab on Tuesday evening, Modi expressed deep gratitude to the Varanasi voters for their continued support.

“Your confidence and support are our true strength,” Modi remarked.

He noted that the historic electoral victory, the first of its kind in six decades, was a result of the government’s decade-long focus on the growth of farmers, youth, women, and the poor. Pledging to work tirelessly to transform India into a developed nation, he acknowledged the expectations of the people and vowed to meet them.

Modi highlighted the enormous voter turnout in the recent elections, with approximately 64 crore voters participating. This number is 1.5 times the combined population of the G7 nations and 2.5 times that of the European Union. He also pointed out that about 30 crore women voted, surpassing the entire population of the United States.

During the event, the Prime Minister released the 17th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, distributing over Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers through direct benefit transfer. “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers,” Modi said. He added that since the PM-KISAN scheme began, more than 11 crore farmer families have received benefits totaling over Rs 3.04 lakh crore.

Modi also presented certificates to over 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), designating them as Krishi Sakhis.

He personally awarded certificates to five Krishi Sakhis from different states, aligning this initiative with the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme aimed at empowering rural women.

Following the event, Modi participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashaswamedh Ghat and performed Ganga Pujan, reaffirming his spiritual connection to Varanasi and its sacred river. He also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers.