Farmers coming to mandis should not face any inconvenience: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure that farmers coming to mandis to sell their crops during the Rabi procurement season 2026–27 do not face any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other agencies related to crop procurement in Chandigarh today. On this occasion, he also reviewed the arrangements made for the Rabi procurement season.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that, as in previous years, food grains arriving in state mandis during the Rabi season will be procured at the Minimum Support Price fixed by the Government of India. Procurement of wheat will begin from April 1, 2026, and a target of 72 lakh metric tonnes has been set by the Government of India for this Rabi procurement season.

It was also informed in the meeting that procurement of mustard has commenced from March 28.

This year, the state government plans to procure approximately 13 lakh tonnes of mustard. Out of this, 25 per cent will be procured under the Price Support Scheme through central agencies (NAFED and NCCF), while the remaining 75 per cent will be procured by state agencies

(HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in a 50:50 ratio).

Officials informed that for wheat procurement, 416 mandis have been designated in the state; for mustard, 112; for barley, 25; for gram, 11; and for lentil, 7 mandis have been identified.

They further stated that several improvements have been made in various state-run portals to ensure smooth and transparent procurement of Rabi crops.

It has been made mandatory for all farmers bringing their produce to mandis to clearly display the vehicle number on their vehicles.

This year, all mandis have been geo-fenced for procurement operations. All gate passes for incoming farmers will be issued through the e-Kharid mobile App.

Meanwhile, assuring the people that there was no shortage of LPG, while addressing a press conference, CM Saini warned those involved in black marketing and hoarding of petroleum products and said that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.