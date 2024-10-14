Farmers block roads, squat on railway tracks to protest ‘tardy’ paddy procurement

Ludhiana/rpur/Amritsar: Punjab farmers on Sunday blocked roads and squatted on rail tracks at many places in the state as part of their protest against the alleged tardy procurement of paddy in the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had given a call for a statewide road blockade from 12 to 3 pm, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) had also given a call for ‘rail roko’ for three hours. As farmers blocked roads at several places including national highways, commuters faced inconvenience. Police, however, had diverted road traffic through alternative routes.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they held their ‘rail roko’ protest at 17 places including Batala, Shahkot (Jalandhar), Bathinda, Ajitwal (Moga), Wallah Phatak (Amritsar), Patti (Tarn Taran), Malout (Muktsar), Jalalabad (Fazilka), Kotakpura (Faridkot), Mansa, Dhablan (Patiala), Sunam (Sangrur), Malerkotla, Qila Raipur (Ludhiana) Lalru (Mohali), Talwandi Bhai (Ferozepur) and Mandiala (Hoshiarpur).

In Ludhiana, farmers disrupted road traffic at several places, including Samrala, Kohara, Khanna, Raikot, Doraha, Payal and Jagraon.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said despite assurances by the state government regarding the smooth procurement of paddy, farmers are facing problems in grain markets.

In Hoshiarpur, farmers blocked road traffic near Bijli Ghar Chowk, SDM Chowk and Adda Bhangala.

They also staged ‘dharnas’ at various points including Adda Dosarka on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, Pur Hiran Bypass Chowk near the Bus Stand in Garhshankar, Sarhala crossing in Garhdiwala, Chandigarh Bypass Chowk, Majarra on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, Bagpur Sataur, Bhunga on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, and village Singhpur Tarkhana on the Hajipur-Dasuya road.

The protesters also squatted on the railway tracks at village Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar rail section.

The protesting farmers alleged delay in paddy procurement and its lifting in the state.

They also raised slogans against both the state and central governments, accusing them of failing to begin paddy procurement and lifting operations at state-run mandis.

They demanded immediate commencement of procurement operations, warning that failure to act would lead to an intensification of their agitation. BKU (Doaba) blocked a road at Sugar mill crossing in Phagwara.

Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary BKU(D) alleged that there was tardy or virtually no lifting of paddy from ‘mandis’, resulting in delay of further harvesting of paddy in fields as well as the subsequent preparation for sowing of wheat crop.

He demanded plying of special trains for evacuating rice stored in godowns so that the required space for fresh crop was available.