Farmers being paid in 48-72 hours of crop procurement: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state government is committed to procure every grain of wheat from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).



The state government has made proper arrangements for the convenient procurement of rabi crops. Rabi crops are being procured at MSP and payments are being made into farmers’ accounts in due time. Farmers are being paid for their crops directly into their bank accounts. So far, Rs 932.64 crore has been disbursed into the accounts of 81,381 farmers. On Saturday, a payment file was generated for payment of Rs 317.22 crore in the accounts of 24, 624 farmers. This payment will be initiated on April 17.

Khattar said that farmers in Haryana are receiving payments for their procured crop within 48 to 72 hours. Along with this, timely lifting of the crop from the mandis has been ensured and all necessary arrangements have also been made for the farmers in the mandi. He said that keeping in view the interests of the farmers, the central government has relaxed the norms for procurement of wheat during the procurement season 2023-24 in view of lustre loss or damage caused by grain breakage.

The procurement of mustard started in the state from March 20, while wheat, barley, and gram are being procured from April 1. The procurement is being done by agencies viz. Food Supply, HAFED, HWC, and FCI in various mandis.