Farmer who attempted suicide at Shambhu border dies in Patiala

Patiala: A 57-year-old man, who allegedly attempted suicide at Shambhu border amid farmers’ protest on December 14 by consuming some poisonous substance, died at the Government Rajindra Hospital here on Wednesday, farmer leaders said.

Ranjodh Singh, a farmer from Ratanheri village in Ludhiana district, reportedly took the extreme step as he was distressed by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border since November 26, farmer leaders said.

Singh is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. He was part of the ongoing protest at Shambhu border in support of various demands.