Farmer groups say impact of protests will be seen in Haryana polls

New Delhi: With their protests continuing in the poll-bound Haryana, farmer groups have once again expressed their opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as farmer collectives plan a series of ‘mahapanchayats’ to raise awareness about these issues and pending demands.

Haryana was a major centre of the 2020-21 farmers’ protests against the now-scrapped farm laws. The protest was held under the banner of the Smayukt Kisan Morcha.

The group later split and the Samyuk Kisan Morch (Non-Political) was formed. The SKM (NP), along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), is leading the ongoing protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

Both these groups are opposed to the ruling BJP and their demands are similar.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader from the SKM (NP), said the impact of the farmers’ protests was visible in the recent Lok Sabha polls as well, and the protests that have been happening have made people in the rural areas aware that they should vote on their issues.

“Even in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced losses in rural areas. The 2020-21 protests and the ones that started on February 13, 2024 have raised awareness. And farmers and labourers are voting on the issues that impact them,” Kohar told news agency over.