Faridabad: Jailed terror accused stabbed to death

Faridabad: Terror accused Abdul Rehman, who was lodged in Neemla Jail, was murdered following a fight inside prison premises, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the murder is allegedly the handiwork of another prisoner, Arun Chaudhary, who was recently transferred the facility from Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a quarrel broke out between the two inmates.

During the altercation, Chaudhary, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, stabbed Rahman with a sharp-edged weapon. Rehman died on the spot inside the jail premises. A senior police officer said that a probe is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

Rehman, a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district, had been in custody since June 2025 following his arrest in March that year. He was apprehended from Pali village near Faridabad by a joint team of Gujarat ATS and Haryana Police STF. An FIR against Rehman was filed at Dabua Police Station in Faridabad.

At the time of his arrest, officials had stated Rehman was involved in a conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya. He was suspected of having links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, an STF official had said on the condition of anonymity.