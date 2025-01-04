‘Far but close to our hearts’: Shah committed to developing UTs Andaman and Lakshadweep

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 7th meeting of the Island Development Agency (IDA) in New Delhi on Friday, focusing on infrastructure development, renewable energy and tourism enhancement in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, along with other senior officers from different ministries attended the meet. Shah undertook a review of key development programmes such as digital, air connectivity and port infrastructure. Thorough presentations by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the island administrations focused on the progress made so far in strengthening regional growth. Shah said it is important that 100% renewable energy be generated in island regions through solar panels and windmills. He asked the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to implement the ‘PM Surya Ghar’ scheme aimed at equipping every household in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep with solar panels.

“Even though these islands are far from Delhi, they are close to our hearts,” Shah said, reaffirming the commitment to retaining the distinct culture and heritage of these regions while expediently increasing development. He underscored the importance of an integrative approach to

infrastructure projects.