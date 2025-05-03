Family of Pahalgam attack victim Shubham immerses his ashes in Sangam

Prayagraj: The family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, on Saturday immersed his ashes in the holy Sangam here and demanded that the terrorists involved in the massacre must get the harshest possible punishment.

After the ritual, Ashanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, reiterated her demand that the government grant her husband the status of a martyr.

"There has been no action from the government so far. Until terrorism is completely eliminated, we will not get justice for what happened in Pahalgam," she told reporters.

Shubham Dwivedi's brother, Saurabh, said, "We have only two demands. First, my brother should be given the status of a martyr. Second, the terrorists involved must get the harshest possible punishment. The way my brother was killed, the government should retaliate in kind."

He added, "The roots of terrorism run deep in Kashmir. This problem needs to be uprooted completely."

On Thursday, Ashanya said she is not seeking a job or compensation, but solely wants her husband Shubham, a resident of Kanpur, to be accorded the status of a martyr.

"I don't want a job or money -- just the status of martyr for my Shubham. I will carry this pain for the rest of my life," she had told PTI.

On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.