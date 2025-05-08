Families of Pahalgam attack victims hail India’s response

New Delhi: A sense of satisfaction and relief was collectively shared by the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

“Terrorists will think 100 times before acting again,” said Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay Narwal, hailing India’s response.

“I had said that such a thing (retaliatory strikes) has to be done so that no one dares to do such a cowardly act again...the strikes carried out on the terror targets will resonate in their minds forever,” Rajesh said.

Married about three weeks ago, Narwal (26), accompanied by his wife Himanshi, was on a honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot him at point-blank range.

Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga in Karnataka who was killed in Pahalgam, said: “We had faith that Modi will make the right decision. Nothing should happen to innocents, but those who try to oppress or indulge in rogue actions against us should not be spared. My son’s sacrifice should not go to waste. I feel that the right decision has been taken.”

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was also shot dead by terrorists.

Bhushan’s father Channaveerappa said: “The name, ‘Operation Sindoor’ is correct because they have removed the ‘tilak’ of many women. That’s a good step. Government has done a good job.”

Jennifer, wife of Sushil Nathaniel, said the four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack should be killed.

“Whatever has happened is right, but those four people should also be eliminated,” she said.

Sushil Nathaniel, an Indore resident, was holidaying with his wife in Pahalgam.

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran from Kochi, said: “Let all Indians see comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal).”

Childhood friends Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune also lost their lives in Pahalgam. Their families described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a fitting tribute to the victims.

“Our sindoor was wiped out by terrorists but today I am very happy that under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed terrorists’ bases in Pakistan,” said Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh.

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh, said: “We were all waiting to see when India would avenge the terrorist attack. Today, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam.”

Harshal Lele, who lost his father Sanjay Lele and relatives Atul Mone and Hemant Joshi in the terror attack, said: “I am satisfied, my late father would now be at peace. One of my uncles pleaded with the terrorists to let them go, but he was shot dead. No mercy was shown to him, nor to my other uncle or my father.”

The families of Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikary, two victims from West Bengal, called the operation a “step towards justice”.

“I am happy that our country has hit deep into the heart of the terror camps. We would request that this attack must continue till terrorism is wiped out from our neighbourhood,” Guha’s wife said.

Odisha’s Priya Darshani Achariya, who lost her husband Prashant Satpathy in the Pahalgam attack, said: “I thank the government for taking such a bold step. Army personnel had assured me near the body of my husband that action would be taken, and that has happened today.”

Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi’s wife Ashanya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for taking “revenge” on her husband’s death. Ashanya also said that PM Modi has kept his promise of pursuing the attackers and their backers “to the ends of the earth.”

Kajalben Parmar from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, who lost her husband Yatish Parmar and their son Smit in the terror attack, urged the government to continue action against Pakistan till it is wiped out. Shitalben Kalathiya from Surat, wife of victim Shailesh Kalathiya, told the media that she was “very satisfied” with India’s action against Pakistan.