Families of deceased took loans, debts to send them abroad

Chandigarh: Many among the 11 Indian nationals who were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri last week, had taken loans or debts to move abroad.

The victims were employees of an Indian restaurant named Haveli in Gudauri. The majority of the Indians, who died in the incident, hailed from Punjab.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs had said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence. All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police. Thirty-five-year old Sandeep Singh, who also lost his life in this incident, was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Hailing from Tarn Taran, he had moved to Georgia a year ago to earn the livelihood of his family. His father Balwant Singh said he had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh to send his son to Georgia.

Sandeep's wife Baljit Kaur said she spoke to her husband a week back.

She said with his death, the family is left with no source of income here. Sandeep is survived by his father, wife and eight-year-old daughter.

Twenty-four-old Gagandeep Singh, who hailed from Ghal Kalan village in Moga, had gone to Georgia four months ago.

His father Gurmukh Singh, a labourer, had taken a debt to send him to Georgia.

He said he spoke to his son on December 12 and inquired about his health. We want from the government that Gagandeep's mortal remains to be brought back to India, said one of his relatives.

Ravinder Kumar (45) last called up his family in Kot Ramdass in Jalandhar for the last time on December 13. His wife Kanchan, who is yet to come to terms, said, "On Friday, he called up and spoke to the children. He told them there was a big storm and poles were uprooted. He promised to call again in the morning. But that call never came." The family came to know about his death on Sunday.

"My son turned seven years on December 1. His father never saw him in person. He went abroad about eight years ago," said Kanchan.

Kumar's eldest daughter Harshita was in tears and said her father had spoken about the snowstorm during the last conversation. Kumar is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters and a son. He had moved abroad around eight years ago for greener pastures. He initially went to Dubai where he worked for four years and later he moved to Georgia.

The grief-stricken families of the deceased have appealed to the Centre and the Punjab government to take necessary steps in getting back the bodies for the last rites.