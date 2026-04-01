‘False, fabricated’: Rijiju slams Oppn over claims on FCRA amendment Bill

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asserted that the FCRA amendment Bill only seeks to stop the use of foreign funding against national security and interests and not to target any religious organisation.

Speaking to reporters here at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju slammed the Congress and Left parties, accusing them of spreading falsehood on the proposed amendment in the FCRA.

Their claims about the Bill are “completely false, fabricated and misleading,” the senior BJP leader added.

A Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

Introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

Asked about the opposition’s claims about the bill, Rijiju said: “There are some rumours spread by the Communist party and the Congress in Kerala that the government of India is bringing FCRA amendment Bill to stop the activities of various religious organisations.”

The proposed amendment Bill has been brought “only to regulate foreign funding into India, only to check misuse of funds in any illegal activity,” the Minority Affairs Minister asserted.

“Money illegally comes and (is) used against national security. So for national security and in the national interest, the proposed amendments have been brought,” he added.