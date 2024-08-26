False accusations: A man’s 40-day ordeal in jail

Bareilly: In a shocking case of false accusations and judicial harassment, Abhishek Gupta, a Hindu man, was arrested and spent 40 days in jail for allegedly running a religious conversion programme. The case, which was later found to be baseless, has left Abhishek’s life in shambles, and he is now seeking justice against those who ruined his life.



According to Abhishek, the trouble began when a member of a Hindu organisation filed a complaint against him, alleging that he was conducting a religious conversion programme in Bichpuri village. Despite his strong Hindu faith, Abhishek was arrested on May 30, 2022, and subjected to police brutality.

“I was beaten mercilessly by the police, and my family was threatened,” Abhishek said in an interview. “I was kept in a crowded cell with no access to basic amenities. The experience was traumatic, and it has left a deep scar on my psyche.”

Abhishek’s family, including his wife and children, were also subjected to harassment and intimidation by the police and the complainant. “We were treated like criminals, and our reputation was tarnished,” Abhishek’s wife said. “We are still struggling to come to terms with the ordeal.”

The incident that led to Abhishek’s arrest occurred in Bichpuri village, under the Bithri Chainpur police station in Bareilly. On May 29, 2022, Himanshu Patel of Sakatpur village filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Abhishek Gupta and a group of eight people were conducting a religious conversion programme.

The complaint claimed that 40 people were found at the scene, and that Abhishek and his wife, along with others, were holding religious books of another faith. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR on May 30, 2022, and Abhishek, along with Kundan Lal, another accused, was arrested under the Religious Prohibition Act.

After a two-year ordeal, the court finally acquitted Abhishek and his co-accused, Kundan Lal, of all charges under the Prohibition of Religious Conversion Act on July 30, 2024. The court also directed the Bareilly SSP to take action against the false accusers, including the complainant, witnesses, and police officers involved.

The court’s verdict was a vindication of Abhishek’s innocence, but it has come too late. Abhishek’s life has been shattered, and he is now struggling to rebuild his reputation and his life. “I have lost my job, and my family is struggling to make ends meet,” Abhishek said. “I am seeking justice against those who ruined my life, but I fear it may be too late.”

Abhishek’s case highlights the need for greater protection against false accusations and the importance of upholding justice. It also raises questions about the role of the police and the judiciary in protecting the rights of citizens. “This case is a classic example of judicial harassment and police brutality,” said a legal expert. “It is a wake-up call for the authorities to take action against false accusers and ensure that justice is delivered in a fair and timely manner.”