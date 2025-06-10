‘Fall in sex ratio in Bihar’: Priyanka slams NDA govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the NDA government over Bihar reportedly recording the lowest sex ratio, saying this is an indication that the state’s “double-engine” government is proving to be “dangerous for women”.

The Congress general secretary shared the screenshot of a media report on X which stated that according to the latest Civil Registration System Report 2022 released by the Office of the Registrar General of India, Bihar reported the lowest sex ratio at birth at 891, followed by Maharashtra (906), Telangana (907), Haryana (909), and Uttarakhand (910).

“In Bihar, only 891 girls are being born per 1,000 boys. This ratio was 964 in 2020, which decreased to 908 in 2021 and remained at only 891 in 2022,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

What is happening that the number of daughters among the children born is continuously falling, she asked.

“On the one hand, the continuous atrocities on women and on the other hand, the worst situation in the country in terms of sex ratio, is an indication that Bihar’s double engine is proving to be dangerous for women,” Priyanka Gandhi alleged.