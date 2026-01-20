‘Fake’ GST ITC case: ED raids in multiple places

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at several places in the city in connection with the alleged GST and Input Tax Credit fraud along with several places in several other states.

According to sources, ED is probing a case of GST and tax evasion registered in Guwahati, Assam. On Tuesday in connection with the case, the central agency raided several places in Kolkata including one place in Brabourne Road.

It was alleged that a huge amount of tax has been evaded through fake invoices by opening a fake company and embezzling input tax. In such a manner hundreds of crores of rupees have reportedly been defrauded.

A case was registered against several people in connection with the alleged fraud at the Itanagar police station. Later, ED started probing the case and on Tuesday conducted searches in Sikkim, Guwahati and other states apart from Kolkata.