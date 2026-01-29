Fake disability certificate complaint filed against Ayodhya GST dy commissioner

Lucknow: Ayodhya Deputy Commissioner (GST) Prashant Kumar Singh has come under fresh controversy after a complaint alleging the use of a fake disability certificate to secure a government job was lodged against him by his elder brother, Vishwajeet Singh.



Following the complaint, the Chief Medical Officer of Mau has initiated a formal enquiry into the matter.

The development comes a day after Prashant Kumar Singh submitted his resignation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Singh said he was resigning in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and the Chief Minister.

He said he was “deeply hurt” by what he termed “baseless allegations” made by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati against the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

According to sources, Singh was taken away by the police on Wednesday and is being taken to Lucknow. Officials have not disclosed where he has been kept or the reasons for the police action.

Singh’s brother has alleged that he secured his government job under the disability quota using a fake certificate. Sources said a similar complaint was first filed in 2021 but remained pending for nearly four years and resurfaced after Singh’s resignation.

The CMO, Mau, has written to the Director General of Medical and Health Services, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, and the Chairman of the State Medical Board, seeking an examination of the disability certificate. The letter also reportedly mentions the name of Singh’s sister, Jaya Singh.

The 48-year-old officer resigned on Tuesday afternoon, stating that he was deeply hurt by remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against the Chief Minister and that he could not tolerate what he described as an insult to the state’s leadership.