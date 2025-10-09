Fake degrees, unsafe practices: Quack clinics flourish near Sonipat in Haryana

Sonipat: An old practice of running health clinics in pitiable conditions, without an appropriate degree, also known as ‘quacks’ still looms in Piau Manihari Kundli, Sonipat in Haryana.

These quacks are run by an unqualified doctor, who administered 3 injections to three patients in a span of 30 minutes.

There are hundreds of such quacks functioning in the vicinity and when the condition of the patient deteriorates the said ‘doctor’ asks them to go to a government hospital.

Such clinics in the area namely Subash clinic, Sri Kant clinic, Bengali Clinic, RN Clinic, Bhagwati Clinic, Janta Clinic, Akash Clinic, Sri Ram Clinic, Jai Maa Clinic, Pal Clinic, Kataria Clinic, Rana Clinic, Divya Rana clinic, Health Care For All, Balaji Clinic just take a nominal Rs 50 which includes the consultation fees, an injection and medicines as well.

In a first hand account of one such clinic named - “Shri Kant Clinic” - it was mentioned “Yaha sab prakar ki khoon ki janch aur ultrasound ki suvidha uplabdh hai.” (You can get all types of blood tests and ultrasound done here).

The doctor doesn’t not hold an MBBS degree. Though there are three framed degrees displayed on the wall at the so-called clinic, all of them are fake degrees from some unregistered institute probably.

As we spent 30-odd minutes at an ill-maintained ‘clinic’ two young patients were on drip as well.

The support staff at the quack administered an injection to a patient and disposed of a dozen of used syringes collected without adhering to the guidelines. Interestingly, the patients who visit this quack ask the support staff for the injections and fresh syringes are not opened in front of the patients.

Sources said that the footfall of patients goes up around Diwali.

The decoy patient who went along with the Millennium Post correspondent had a mild cough and headache. However, the patient was administered an injection which the staff claimed was for body pain and fever and strong medication.

The name of the injection administered was not shared on prescription.

The prescription didn’t mention the name of the doctor or any degree. It just mentioned a medicine to be purchased from the chemist shop whose name was mentioned on the said slip.

The said patient was also given a cough syrup, anti-allergy and antibiotics.

When contacted the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jyotsana said, “When we receive such information our team along with the local police takes strict action against them. We also verify the facts before taking any action.”

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health, Sudhir Rajpal when contacted said that the officials concerned will take a strict action against them on priority.