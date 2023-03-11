Fake appointment racket busted by RPF Sealdah Division

kolkata: After two men were caught running a fake railway appointment racket by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sealdah Division on Friday, the Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kausik Mitra made an appeal to the job seekers not to fall prey to fake job rackets. Moreover, the Eastern Railway is keeping a strict vigilance at its offices, divisions and workshops to curb this.



According to Mitra, information with regards to fake job rackets is being taken with utmost seriousness resulting in raids being conducted. Following one such tip off, a team of RPF Sealdah division, with assistance of the Crime Intelligence Branch, Sealdah were able to nab two accused at BR Singh Railway Hospital, where they had brought three job seekers to allegedly conduct a fake medical examination. The accused had allegedly asked for Rs 5 lakh in total from the three victims, of which Rs 2.5 lakh had been paid to them.

The team, after nabbing the accused, produced them along with the victims before the officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga police station. Complaints were made by the victims against the fake job racketeers. A case was filed against the two accused identified as Utam Kumar Das and Rup Sutar on Saturday. Three call letters for the medical test, two mobile phones, a register used to record medical details, Rs 6,000 cash and a sugar testing kit were recovered from the accused people.