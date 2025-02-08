Fake Aadhaar card racket busted in Hili, kingpin arrested

BALURGHAT: Hili police have arrested Kajal Dutta, alias Bullet, for allegedly running a fake Aadhaar card racket in Lalpur, Hili. Acting on a tip-off, police raided his house on Wednesday night and seized around 25 forged documents. He was produced before the Balurghat district court on Thursday, where the judge ordered four days of police custody.

On Sunday police arrested one Mahiruddin Mondal. His interrogation led to the unearthing of a fake Aadhaar card manufacturing unit in Lalpur. Authorities found that criminals were forging Aadhaar cards using government documents. This revelation followed the earlier arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals, Shamim Mondal and Rubel Mondal, by the BSF. Their statements pointed to Kajal Dutta as the mastermind of the racket.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Jayanta Majumdar stated: “Kajal Dutta will remain in police custody while we search for other members of the network. The investigation will reveal the scale of this operation and its impact on national security.”