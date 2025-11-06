Faith, millions of lamps illuminate Kashi

Varanasi: Faith and festivity blended in a breathtaking spectacle on Wednesday evening as Kashi’s crescent-shaped ghats glittered with millions of lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. The sacred banks of the Ganga transformed into a celestial landscape, as countless flames flickered in devotion, casting golden reflections on the river’s surface.

The grand celebration began at Namo Ghat, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit the first lamp, marking the formal inauguration of Dev Deepawali. After the ceremony, the Chief Minister boarded a cruise to witness the divine glow of the ghats and the Ganga aarti. The crowd erupted with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as he waved to the people and devotees gathered along the riverbanks.

A replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at Dashashwamedh Ghat to honour the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. This year’s Dev Deepawali was dedicated to “Operation Sindoor”, paying homage to the mothers who sent their sons to protect the country. Though the government had set a target of lighting 10 lakh lamps, public participation pushed the number well beyond 15 lakhs, with estimates reaching up to 25 lakh lamps across the city. Among them were one lakh eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung. The ghats, ponds, temples, and streets were illuminated in a golden garland of devotion and celebration.

At Chet Singh Ghat, modern technology met ancient tradition through a 25-minute 3D projection mapping show titled Kashi Katha. The show brought to life the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati, the spiritual journey of Lord Buddha, and the devotional legacies of saints Kabir and Tulsidas. It also depicted the founding of Banaras Hindu University by Madan Mohan Malaviya, leaving the audience spellbound.

Across the river, a synchronised “Green Crackers” fireworks display added colour to the night sky. The choreographed show, accompanied by music, painted the sands and ripples of the Ganga with shimmering reflections, captivating tourists and residents alike. At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the grand Maha Aarti was performed by 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas. The ghat, adorned with 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 lamps, echoed with the sound of conch shells, bells, and chants. The divine energy in the air was palpable as brave soldiers were honoured with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman for their service to the nation. At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees witnessed special rituals and flower decorations. The temple complex glowed with thousands of diyas, and long queues of devotees waited to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, seeking blessings on this sacred night.

As lamps continued to flicker and chants of “Har Har Gange” echoed through the air, Varanasi reaffirmed its timeless identity — a city where faith, tradition and devotion illuminate every corner.