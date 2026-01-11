Fadnavis to request PM Modi to launch Dharavi Revelopment Project, assures 350 sqft homes

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state government will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday evening, Fadnavis said his government was committed to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and all eligible persons will get homes of 350 sq ft.

"We will request PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project," he said.

The project last year released its first eligibility list, with over 75 per cent of tenement holders qualifying for new homes under the ambitious slum redevelopment scheme.

All bona fide residents who settled in Dharavi before January 1, 2000, are eligible for a 350 sq ft flat within Dharavi. All such residents will qualify for the resettlement unless they do not provide documents, according to data released by the DRP.

Those who settled between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, may receive 300 sq ft units outside Dharavi at alternative locations.

DRP CEO SVR Srinivas had assured that every resident will get a house either inside or outside Dharavi, based on their eligibility status.

The ambitious project is being opposed by the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and a section of residents.

In November 2024, the Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The group put in a Rs 5,069 crore bid for the redevelopment of one of the largest slum sprawls in the world, outbidding DLF, which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. GK